Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 36.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

