Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $93.73, but opened at $90.59. Toro shares last traded at $93.80, with a volume of 120,870 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

