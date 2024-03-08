Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,975,000 after buying an additional 686,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,650,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,054,000 after buying an additional 114,754 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,769 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 304,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396 over the last ninety days.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BBU opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

