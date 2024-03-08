Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.85. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,257 shares of company stock worth $9,005,406 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

