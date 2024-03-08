Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 1,767 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 147,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $113.69.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

