Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,732 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,017,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after buying an additional 7,346,556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 773,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,529,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 62,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,416,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 1,090,455 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

