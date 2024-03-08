Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 418 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.1 %

ZG opened at $54.06 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,257 shares of company stock worth $9,005,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.