Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 824,572 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 824,572 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in New Gold were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

NGD opened at $1.54 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.50.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGD shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

