Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 7,685 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EQT were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

EQT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

