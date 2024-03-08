Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $579,000 Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 339.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CTS were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CTS by 26.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CTS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.29. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.