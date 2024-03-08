Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,466 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $266.03 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $266.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

