Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,491 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SF. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $75.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.18. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

