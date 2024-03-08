Traders Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 85,978 call options on the company. This is an increase of 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 42,549 call options.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXS opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $355,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

