Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 31,568 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,744% compared to the average daily volume of 1,110 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ABUS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.70 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

