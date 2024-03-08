Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Enviva (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,591 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 826% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,360 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.
Institutional Trading of Enviva
Enviva Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.88. Enviva has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $36.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Enviva Company Profile
Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.
