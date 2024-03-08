Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Enviva (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,591 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 826% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,360 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 8.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.88. Enviva has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $36.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

