TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

