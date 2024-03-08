TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $2,173,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $5,258,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 35.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

