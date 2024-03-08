Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 800

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.17) to GBX 800 ($10.15) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.
Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 736 ($9.34) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69). The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 774 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 786.77.
About Travis Perkins
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.