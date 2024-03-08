Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 800

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.17) to GBX 800 ($10.15) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 736 ($9.34) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69). The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 774 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 786.77.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

