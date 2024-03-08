Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 9,050 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 124.81%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

