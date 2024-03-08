Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

