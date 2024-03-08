Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. Politan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,360,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,290,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,022,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.
Azenta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.57 and a beta of 1.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Azenta
Azenta Profile
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Azenta
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.