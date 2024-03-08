Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. Politan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,360,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,290,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,022,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

