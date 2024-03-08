Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases Shares of 10,431 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,896,656 shares of company stock worth $117,253,200 in the last quarter.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.5 %

About Liberty Live Group

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $39.09 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

