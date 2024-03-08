U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.