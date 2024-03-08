United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

United Airlines stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

