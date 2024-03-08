Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $172.74 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $125.98 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.08.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

