UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.70.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.