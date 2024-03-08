Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,494 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vail Resorts worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $226.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.