Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $212.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $324.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

