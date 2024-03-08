Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ VALU opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.78. Value Line has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $62.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Value Line Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Value Line by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Value Line by 393.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Value Line by 752.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Value Line by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

