Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ VALU opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.78. Value Line has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $62.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
