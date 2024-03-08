Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,726 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $108,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

