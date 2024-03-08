Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,726 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $108,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

