Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $236.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.89 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,746 shares of company stock worth $1,148,862. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

