Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.92.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of VET opened at C$15.17 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.30 and a 12 month high of C$21.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

