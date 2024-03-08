Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Raised to GBX 580

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.09) to GBX 580 ($7.36) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSVS. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.97) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.57) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vesuvius

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Vesuvius Increases Dividend

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 481 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 378.60 ($4.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 498 ($6.32).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,348.84%.

Insider Transactions at Vesuvius

In other news, insider Mark Collis purchased 8,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £39,823.52 ($50,543.88). Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vesuvius

(Get Free Report)

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.