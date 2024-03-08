Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $12.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 56,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 78,778 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSP. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Viant Technology by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 427,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $649.37 million, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

