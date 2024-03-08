Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $12.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 56,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 78,778 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSP. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Viant Technology by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 427,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $649.37 million, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

