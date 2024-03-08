Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Susquehanna

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,067,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 147,615 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

