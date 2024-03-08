Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.38% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Victoria Gold Trading Up 1.9 %
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
