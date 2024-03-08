Virgin Galactic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 29,708 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,023 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Virgin Galactic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 6.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.