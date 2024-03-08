Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 198.75 ($2.52).

Virgin Money UK Stock Down 1.2 %

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 212.08 ($2.69) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 134.20 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.80 ($2.78). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,192.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,777.78%.

Insider Transactions at Virgin Money UK

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 71,341 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.13), for a total value of £119,852.88 ($152,116.87). Insiders own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

