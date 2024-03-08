Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

VC opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Visteon by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

