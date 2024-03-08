Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $146.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VC. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visteon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.91.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Visteon by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

