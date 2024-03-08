Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $10.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SEAT

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Vivid Seats

SEAT stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock valued at $147,180,451. Corporate insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.