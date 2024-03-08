voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
voxeljet Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of VJET opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.12.
voxeljet Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than voxeljet
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.