VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

VOXX International Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $7.90 on Friday. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $178.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.

Insider Transactions at VOXX International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,568,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,312,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the period. 36.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.