W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

