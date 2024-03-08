Wade D. Miquelon Sells 2,203 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACHC opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -334.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.