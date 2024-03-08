Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Wajax Stock Performance

Wajax Company Profile

TSE WJX opened at C$32.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.71. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$21.63 and a twelve month high of C$34.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

