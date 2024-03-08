Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
