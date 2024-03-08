Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Wajax Price Performance

About Wajax

TSE:WJX opened at C$32.56 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$21.63 and a 52 week high of C$34.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

