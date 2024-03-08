Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Warby Parker worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 80.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $2,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WRBY opened at $12.44 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

WRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warby Parker

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $132,892.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.