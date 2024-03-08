Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 8.4 %

WVE opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $675.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -1.16.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M28 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after buying an additional 328,913 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after buying an additional 116,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

